COVID-19: 1 Death, 7 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County, Cases Decline in Michigan

The 253rd Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19, according to data updated Tuesday afternoon by the Washtenaw County Health Department. The county data also showed the number of hospitalizations increased by seven. There were also 94 positive tests added to the county's total.

State data put the positivity rate in Washtenaw County at 4.96 percent Monday, slightly higher than it was Sunday.

The state's positivity rate also increased slightly to 13.65 percent. There were 5,259 new positive tests reported by the state Tuesday. Last Tuesday, there were 8,867 positive tests. The seven-day daily average is now showing clear signs of decline. The positivity rate, while still high, is down from where it was last week and the week before.

However, the state also counted 85 more deaths, including 33 identified during a review of vital records. 16,896 Michigan residents have died with COVID-19.

Several key hospital metrics remain very high. There were 919 COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals - an increase of four since Monday's update. There were 529 COVID-19 patients being treated with ventilators, down one since Monday's update. There were 71 pediatric patients with COVID-19, seven more than was reported yesterday.