UPDATE: School Email Clarifies Teachers Not Involved in Alleged Staff Bullying of Student

Saline Area Schools Superintendent Steve Laatsch revealed more details about the alleged bullying of a student by a Saline Middle School staff member.

The email also shed just a few more details about the alleged incident.

The Saline Post reported Tuesday that Saline Middle School Principal Kim Jasper sent a letter to parents explaining that a staff member had sent "bullying notes" to a student. The district had no comment on the matter. Jasper also said the staff member no longer worked in the district.

Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik added that SPD school resource officer Morgan Sieja's investigation led to the identification of the suspect and that the case had been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.

Today Laatsch wrote "the staff person is not a teacher."

Laatsch wrote that, in September, school administrators and Officer Sieja began investigating multiple reports of bullying involving written notes targeting a student.

"Families of students were notified each time administrators addressed the classrooms or conducted full-class interviews," Laatsch wrote.

Laatsch wrote the district takes every report of bullying seriously. He wrote that students who are victims of bullying or who witness bullying are encouraged to report incidents to a trusted adult or on the anonymous OK2Say platform.

