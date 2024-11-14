What to do in Saline: Euchre, Martial Arts, Pet Photos, Coffeehouse Cabaret, Bag Sale and Much More

Here's what's happening on this mid-November weekend.

14 things to do this weekend: Friday, Nov 15 - Sunday, Nov 17

FEATURED EVENTS

Euchre for Families & Fun - Fri Nov 15 6:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

FREE, FAMILY & ALL AGES & LEVELS of players welcome; 6PM - 830PM: Starts at 615PM; score card, losers move to next table, 2 deals each person, tally your own 5 trick Loners, & Total Score = PRIZES at endWe will have sandwiches, foods & drinks for purchase. [more details]

Women's Self Defense Workshop - Sat Nov 16 12:00 pm

Omega Martial Arts - Saline

$20.00, 12-2:00pm. Women's Self Defense Workshop at Omega Martial Arts, Ages 12-100 years old. Sign up Now using the QR code on the flyer. [more details]

Other Events

Library Closing - Fri Nov 15 9:00 am

Saline District Library

The library is closed today, Friday, November 15. We will reopen on Saturday, November 16 at 10 am.

We apologize for any inconvenience.

… [more details]

Winter Pet Photos - Fri Nov 15 1:00 pm

Wags to Wiskers Pet Supplies

Holiday photos by Lisa Kahler (Kaptured by Lisa Photography) for your pets will be taking place on Friday Nov 15th from 1pm-6pm and Sat Nov 16th from 3pm-6pm. This is by appointment only and spots are limited! Cost is a $25 donation to benefit Friends of MI Animal Rescue which includes one 5x7 photo with the option to purchase other sizes/ornaments etc. Please call 734-944-4800 or send us a message on Facebook to book your appointment and to answer any questions you may have!facebook.com… [more details]

Tacos El Panda at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri Nov 15 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Authentic Mexican Food

Time For Delicious Tacos 🌮

Yumm!

Serving 4pm - 8pm [more details]

Pickleball Clinic - Fri Nov 15 5:30 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Have you heard about the fun our SASC Pickleball group has been having but have been hesitant to join because you don’t know how to play? Or are you currently playing Pickleball but want to brush up on the rules and skills to improve your game? Our member volunteer Paul Backlas and several other players are here to help!. The goal will be to teach the game, including the rules, techniques, and tips to make you feel comfortable playing in a group setting. This will be held at Liberty School… [more details]

Coffeehouse Cabaret - Fri Nov 15 6:00 pm

Washtenaw Christian Academy

WCA's Coffeehouse Cabaret is a talent show put on by our theatre students. They have been working incredibly hard to put this show together to entertain you.

Admission to the show is free, but donations are greatly appreciated to support our program. Your generosity helps us continue to grow the theatre program and invest in our students. Coffee, specialty seasonal drinks and pastries generously provided by our sponsor Brewed Awakenings.

Make sure you register using the link! Each registered… [more details]

Acrylic Pour Ornaments - Fri Nov 15 6:30 pm

Whitepine Studios

Acrylic pour is all the rage! In this workshop we will create four 3 inch acrylic bulb ornaments. Two of the ornaments will be created using a blow out technique and the other two will be created with a dirty pour/striped technique. These unique ornaments will make a great addition to your holiday tree or can be given as a gift to your special someone. They will be left to dry and can be picked up the following week. No experience necessary.

These workshops are popular so we are offering two… [more details]

Bag & Jewelry Sale Fundraiser - Sat Nov 16 9:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Find new-to-you items you can repurpose or keep as is!

Stuff a minibag full of Red Dot jewelry (formerly known as dollar jewelry) for $5.

Lots of costume jewelry, most of which is $2-5. Most handbags are under $10.

Some designer bags including Coach.

No fee to enter.

All proceeds benefit SASC programming and scholarship fund. [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Nov 16 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

Thank goodness for Saline Community Education!! This week we move to our indoor location at the south entrance of the Liberty School (7265 N Ann Arbor St). Cooking Demo this week! John Lee will be give a tutorial on quick pickling, so you can really impress with your relish dish this Thanksgiving! The treasure hunt animal is the turkey!

Hours 9am-1pm. Service animals only.

[more details]

Building Bridges to a Brighter Tomorrow through Art - Sun Nov 17 3:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

Following up on our September 19 rally at Henne Field, the Building Bridges community effort will continue with a gathering focused on building community through the power of art. Join us for this joyful afternoon of painting, learning, and conversation. Bring a picture of one of your favorite paintings or pieces of art to share with others, so we can experience how art affects and inspires each of us!

Whitepine Studios staff worked with the Building Bridges leaders to design a painting for… [more details]

Acupuncture + Sound - Sun Nov 17 3:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Rob from 7 Notes Natural Health will be joined by Lauren Hoffman from Whole-Self Wellness, LLC to share an afternoon of resonance and release. Relax into the tones of singing bowls, gongs, chimes, and more while receiving acupuncture.

Lauren will share the NADA protocol of auricular (ear) acupuncture that most commonly used for addictions, behavioral health, disasters & emotional trauma. It is a technique that is versatile, effective, and it pairs beautifully with the balancing and relaxing… [more details]

