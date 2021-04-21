Bemis Road Resurfacing Project Starts April 27

On Tuesday, April 27, the Washtenaw County Road Commission will close Bemis Rd between Platt Rd and Carpenter Rd on the border of Pittsfield and York Townships for a road resurfacing project.

The road will be closed to through traffic for approximately 6 weeks. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

People who live or work within the work zone will be provided access to their properties throughout construction.

Later this summer, WCRC will install a traffic signal at the intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd. The intersection will remain open during this project but there may be traffic delays due to lane and shoulder closures. An additional road advisory will be sent before the start of the intersection project.

