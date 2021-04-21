Saline Recognizes Day of Silence, Workers Memorial Day and National Bike Month

Saline City Council passed three resolutions in its consent agenda.

National Day of Silence

National Day of Silence, held April 23, is a national student-led demonstration where LGBTQ students and allies around the country take a vow of silence to protest the harmful effects of harassment and discrimination of LGBTQ people in schools.

More information here.

Workers Memorial Day

Workers Memorial Day is held April 28 to commemorate the day the Occupational Safety and Health Act went into effect, promising every worker the right to a safe job.

More information here.

National Bike Month

May is National Bike Month - which celebrates the many benefits of bicycling and encourages more people to give it a try.

More information here.