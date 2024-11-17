What to do in Saline: Cookie Decorating, Art Sale, Art Fair, Hornet Operations Center Open House and More

It's time to start making holiday plans - but save time for local fun, too.

...

15 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Nov 19 - Monday, Nov 25

FEATURED EVENTS

YOU Decorate Cookies Thursday or Friday - Thu Nov 21 1:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

ALL AGES COOKIE DECORATINGThurs Nov 21 OR Fri Nov 22 start 1 PM - 4 PM (1/2 days of school / parent conferences)Pre-Register BY TUESDAY NOV 19, 2024carrigancafe@gmail.com (734) 316-7633SPECIFY IF NEED GLUTEN FREE OR ALLERGYCookie Kits of: 3 pack $12 or 6 pack $24; You may order more than 1 pack (For example you need 24, order 4= 6packs)CAFE PROVIDES: (all natural) colored frosting & sprinkles & gift box to carry home [more details]

Holiday Art Sale - Fri Nov 22 2:00 pm

First United Methodist Church

Come do some holiday shopping from 2:00-7:00 p.m. Enjoy free admission, live music, raffle prizes, and a free soup bar! This dementia friendly event will offer curbside assistance, plenty of convenient seating, an available quiet space away from the festivities, and lots of trained volunteers willing to help however they can. Even if you don’t have a personal connection to dementia, please come and support this event and these wonderful artists! [more details]

Riverside's Holiday Art Fair - Sat Nov 23 11:00 am

Riverside Arts Center

Join us Sat. November 23rd from 11-6 pm and Sun. November 24th from 11-4 pm.Entry Fee: Free with a $1 suggested donation. This fair focuses on handmade art, vintage goods, and self care products. Get a start on your holiday shopping, stock up on upcoming birthday gifts, or treat yourself! This year we will have about 60 vendors taking part in the festivities, spread throughout our North Gallery and Off-Center spaces. While you shop, make sure to stop by the bar for a delicious beverage! [more details]

Other Events

Travelogues- Costa Rica - Mon Nov 18 12:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Join a captivating journey through Costa Rica in this travelogue filled with adventure and culture. Explore lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and vibrant markets while connecting with the warm-hearted Ticos. Discover the magic of pura vida and uncover hidden gems in a land dedicated to sustainability and natural beauty.

Free to members! One of the benefits of being an SASC member is access to so many free programs, for a nominal yearly fee! See membership rates here: https://www.salineseniors… [more details]

Walking Yoga - Mon Nov 18 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join yoga instructor Jo Ann Yates for yoga stretching and a walk.

This 4-week class series will take place outside*, so bring a water bottle to stay hydrated, and wear comfortable clothing and walking shoes. Participants will meet at the Front Entrance, closest to Maple Road.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Hornet Operations Center Open House - Mon Nov 18 3:00 pm

Hornet Operations Center

Construction is complete at the Hornet Operations Center and we are proud to invite the public join Saline Area Schools employees at an Open House on Monday, November 18 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at 1255 Tefft Court, Saline. The Operations Center will soon house the Transportation and Buildings and Grounds departments, bus maintenance facilities, a bus wash, and grounds and equipment storage. The relocation of departments to the new Operations Center will allow the existing spaces at Saline Middle… [more details]

Wild Readers Book Club @ the 109 - Mon Nov 18 4:30 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for independent readers; discuss the books and participate in themed activities. This month's book is The Wild Robot by Peter… [more details]

DIY: Petite Button Flower Bouquet - Tue Nov 19 1:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Come for crafting and camaraderie! Carol is a lady of many talents and enjoys crafting and teaching others. You will create an adorable petite bouquet out of buttons and faux flowers. Examples are in the SASC office. Deadline: Nov 14. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2764 [more details]

Family Fun Storytime @ the 109 - Wed Nov 20 9:30 am

109 Cultural Exchange

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Please note this storytime will take place at The 109 Cultural Exchange.

Ages 0-7. Click here to register.

[more details]

Ballet Chelsea's The Nutcracker Preview & Tea - Wed Nov 20 1:30 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Ballet Chelsea will bring some of their dancers in beautiful costumes to preview portions of The Nutcracker before their full performance at The Potter Center in Jackson, Dec 13-15. Enjoy some tea and delicious desserts while taking in these gorgeous dancers. There will be time to ask questions and chat with the dancers at too. Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2819 [more details]

Graphic Novel Book Club: Tasty: A History of Yummy Experiments - Wed Nov 20 4:15 pm

109 Cultural Exchange

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Please note this storytime will take place at The 109 Cultural Exchange.

Ages 0-7. Click here to register.

[more details]

GriefShare: Grief Recovery Group - Thu Nov 21 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Grieving the loss of someone close to you? Find comfort and support at GriefShare.

It is a 13-week grief support group that you can join at any time! 𝐏L𝐄A𝐒E J𝐎I𝐍 𝐔S T𝐡u𝐫s𝐝a𝐲s f𝐫o𝐦 𝟔:𝟑0 P𝐌 𝐭o 8:3𝟎 𝐏M. No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence.

At a weekly GriefShare meeting, you will view a video featuring respected counselors, teachers, and healthcare professionals on… [more details]

SASC/Versiti Blood Drive - Fri Nov 22 12:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

To make an appointment click here: https://donateblood.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/11402509… are welcome too. Located at SASC, 7190 N. Maple Rd. Our entrance is in the back of Saline Middle School. [more details]

