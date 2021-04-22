Michigan Ball Hockey to Offer Weekly Game in Saline

With the COVID-19 season beginning to recede, Michigan Ball Hockey will soon offer a weekly ball hockey game in Saline at one of the local gymnasiums. The plan is to offer a game from 8:30 to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays.

It's recreational - but it's hockey - so it's at least somewhat competitive.

Needs:

Shoes

Stick

Other options:

Gloves

Shin pads

Helmet with visor/cage, or goggles

We'll probably play 4 on 4 plus goalies. We will need at least 14 to start. Goalies, especially, are in demand.

To join, contact Tran@thesalinepost.com

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/MichiganBallHockey or join the Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/michiganballhockey.

Michigan Ball Hockey is dedicated to growing the sport of ball hockey in Michigan and offers leagues out of the Livonia Rec Center.