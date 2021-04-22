COVID-19: One Death, 2 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

The 255th Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19. The Washtenaw County Health Department's website showed one new death in data updated Thursday.

Two more people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the data, and there were 122 new positive tests.

Once a week the health department updates case data by zip code. Today's report shows 55 new positives in Saline's 48176 zip code since last week's update. Last week, there were 80.

State data showed the positivity rate in Washtenaw County increasing from 3.03 to 4.88 percent. The rate in Michigan declined from 12.28 to 12.05 percent - continuing its downward trend.

The state reported 108 COVID-19-related deaths, including 75 identified during a review of vital records. 17,139 Michigan residents have died with COVID-19, according to the state data. Michigan reported 4,867 new cases.

In Michigan's hospitals, there were 895 COVID-19 patients in critical care beds - an increase of 15 since yesterday's update. The number of patients receiving care with ventilators increased by 13 to 543. There were 58 pediatric patients with COVID-19, one more than recorded yesterday.