Jane Arvidson Panikkar Leads Detroit Opera Youth Chorus Concert, A Winter Fantasy

Ring in the holiday season at the Detroit Opera House with A Winter Fantasy, featuring the Detroit Opera Youth Chorus (DOYC), December 15 at 2pm. Doors open at 1:30pm for this festive annual holiday concert, led by Principal Chorus Conductor Rebecca O-G Eaddy and Preparatory Chorus Conductor Jane Arvidson Panikkar. A Winter Fantasy will be the DOYC’s first concert of the 2024–25 season, which also includes Gilbert and Sullivan’s H.M.S. Pinafore, a fully staged opera for young audiences, at the Detroit Opera House, on March 8, 2025. The Winter Fantasy program will feature folk music, holiday music, excerpts from The Sound of Music, and a short medley of music from H.M.S. Pinafore. Two DOYC alumni will return to sing solos with the ensemble: Christina Teresa (Wallag) Moutsatson (DOYC 2009–14) and Brendan Lockhart (DOYC 2017–18).

DOYC Principal Chorus Conductor Rebecca O-G Eaddy is available for media interviews. This will be Rebecca’s Detroit Opera conducting debut. She has performed frequently with the company as a singer in more than 15 operas, most recently in 2023 as a Niña in Osvaldo Golijov’s Fountain of Tears (Ainadamar). You can find Rebecca’s bio here.

A Winter Fantasy concert

Detroit Opera Youth Chorus

Detroit Opera House, 1526 Broadway St, Detroit

Sunday, Dec 15, 2024, 2pm (doors open 1:30pm)

Tickets: $25 for adults, $10 for ages 6 to 17, free for children 5 and under

More information: https://detroitopera.org/show/a-winter-fantasy/ or call 313-237-7464

About the Detroit Opera Youth Chorus

The Detroit Opera Youth Chorus (DOYC) is a world-class training program for young vocalists ages 8 to 17 from metropolitan Detroit. The chorus, founded in 2007 by Suzanne Mallare Acton, Detroit Opera’s Assistant Music Director and Chorus Master, performs as a separate ensemble as well as with international opera stars in Detroit Opera mainstage productions. Rehearsals take place at the Detroit Opera House on Monday evenings from September through May, led by Principal Chorus Conductor Rebecca O-G Eaddy and Preparatory Chorus Conductor Jane Arvidson Panikkar. Past performances have included Ben Moore and Kelley Rourke’s Odyssey, Seymour Barab’s The Maker of Illusions, Cary John Franklin and Michael Albano’s The Very Last Green Thing, Malcolm Williamson’s The Happy Prince, and Hans Krása’s Brundibár. The chorus is open to all voice types: sopranos, altos, tenors, and basses, ranging from elementary-school students to high-school seniors. Contact Chorus Administrator Twannette Nash at TNash@Detroitopera.org or visit https://detroitopera.org/education-community/youth-chorus/ for more information.

About Detroit Opera

Detroit Opera, one of the nation's most vibrant nonprofit arts organizations, aspires to influence the future of opera and dance with a goal of invigorating audiences through new and re-imagined productions, relevant to current times. It is creating an ambitious standard for American opera and dance that emphasizes community, accessibility, artistic risk-taking, and collaboration. Founded in 1971 as Michigan Opera Theatre by Dr. David DiChiera, Detroit Opera is led by President and CEO Patty Isacson Sabee; Yuval Sharon, Gary L. Wasserman Artistic Director; Music Director Roberto Kalb; Artistic Advisor for Dance Jon Teeuwissen; and Board Chairman Ethan Davidson. For more information, visit www.detroitopera.org. Follow the company on Facebook and Instagram (@DetroitOpera), and LinkedIn (Detroit Opera).

More News from Saline