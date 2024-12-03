Saline MI
12-03-2024 8:22am

Youth Recreation Basketball League

https://bit.ly/3YSSASp

There is currently a waitlist for Boys Grades 1st through 4th. We do our best to accommodate everyone on the waitlist whenever possible. After registration closes on December 9th, we will assess the situation over the following day or two to determine if additional spots can be offered. This decision will depend on the enrollment levels in other grades and the availability of gym space.

