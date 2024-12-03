12-03-2024 8:22am
Youth Recreation Basketball League
There is currently a waitlist for Boys Grades 1st through 4th. We do our best to accommodate everyone on the waitlist whenever possible. After registration closes on December 9th, we will assess the situation over the following day or two to determine if additional spots can be offered. This decision will depend on the enrollment levels in other grades and the availability of gym space.
More News from Saline
- Chamber Events Make Saline a Winter Wonderland Saturday The tree lighting ceremony begins at 5:15 p.m. The Merry Mile begins as the lights are turned on. And the Holiday Parade is at 6 p.m.
- 256 Individuals Were Served During the Annual Saline Area Social Service Thanksgiving Distribution Saline Area Social Service (SASS) distributed a successful Thanksgiving meal Sunday, Nov. 24. The drive-through event was held at their building.