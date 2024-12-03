BOWLING: Saline Girls Breeze Past Pioneer/Skyline

Saline's varsity girls' bowling team opened the season with a 27-3 victory over the joint Pioneer/Skyline team in action at Station 300 in Saline Monday.

Makayla Shelton had a strong performance for Saline.

The contest began with Saline taking both Baker games, 99-45, and 120-57, for 100.

Saline added 17 points in match play games.

In the first game, Madi Esterline was the high scorer with a 159.

Also winning their matches were Mikayla Lewis, 117; Makayla Shelton, 105-84, and Izzy Belaire, 121-72.

Belaire was the high-scorer in the second match play game, winning 163-58. Also winning were Esterline, 159-79, and Shelton, who rolled a 149 in an uncontested match.

