BOWLING: Saline Girls Breeze Past Pioneer/Skyline
Saline's varsity girls' bowling team opened the season with a 27-3 victory over the joint Pioneer/Skyline team in action at Station 300 in Saline Monday.
The contest began with Saline taking both Baker games, 99-45, and 120-57, for 100.
Saline added 17 points in match play games.
In the first game, Madi Esterline was the high scorer with a 159.
Also winning their matches were Mikayla Lewis, 117; Makayla Shelton, 105-84, and Izzy Belaire, 121-72.
Belaire was the high-scorer in the second match play game, winning 163-58. Also winning were Esterline, 159-79, and Shelton, who rolled a 149 in an uncontested match.
More News from Saline
- BOWLING: Baker Game Sweep Helps Saline Win on Opening Day Saline's sweep of the baker games lifted the Hornets to a 21-9 win over the united Pioneer/Skyline team.
- Youth Recreation Basketball League Registration deadline is December 9th.