Pedestrian Hospitalized After She was Struck by a Vehicle in Saline

A 46-year-old Saline woman was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday. At 6:56 p.m., police were dispatched to West Henry and Ann Arbor streets. On arrival, they found a female lying in the westbound lane of traffic on Henry Street, Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said.

Paramedics arrived and transported the woman to the hospital. The woman noted pain in her hip and arm.

A 43-year-old Adrian resident drove the 2019 Chevy Tahoe which struck the woman. Police interviewed the driver at the scene. Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

The woman was still in the hospital Tuesday night.

