BASKETBALL: Sharpshooter Keira Roehm Sets New Record for 3 Pointers in Saline Victory

Keira Roehm shot her way to another Saline High School girls' basketball record.

Just two games into her junior season, Roehm has set the team's record for career three-pointers. Roehm entered the game two behind Ella Stemmer's record of 145. She tied and broke the record.

Roehm made five - all in the first half of Friday's 59-28 win over Livonia Stevenson - and finished the night with 148, a record she can build on for nearly two full seasons.

The record matters to Roehm. For one, she spent her middle school years in the Saline High School gym watching Stemmer star for Coach Leight Ann Roehm's steams.

"Growing up, Ella was an inspiration to me," Roehm said.

Roehm also understands the value of these kinds of numbers.

"It means everything to me to show my time, my effort and my work has been put in," Roehm said.

Roehm went 5-for-8 from three-point land and looked sharp for the second straight game.

"I feel very loose. I'm not overthinking it. I'm just letting it go and trusting in my form a lot and it feels super natural," Roehm said.

That it feels natural should not be a surprise. Her mom and coach Leigh Ann Roehm was a three-time first-team all-state shooting guard in Kalkasa before playing college basketball. Her grandfather, Dave Dalton, has been coaching basketball since the 70s and the three-pointer was always central to his game.

"Her and especially my grandpa have spent so many hours with me in the gym, working on it," Roehm said, also crediting coach Andrew Secor.

Roehm takes pride in the three-pointer as she hones her skill. She's learned it's not really about the number of points at the end of the day, but the process.

"It's about making sure it feels good coming off that I'm shooting it the right way," Roehm said.

Roehm's shooting abilities are counted on - and she doesn't shy away from her leadership role.

"There's an expectation for me and an expectation on myself to uphold it, I definitely take lots of pride in it," Roehm said.

Coach Roehm was beaming after the game after her daughter's accomplishment.

"It's a special moment. I took a moment to take it all in, look around and smile when it happened," Roehm said. "The game of basketball isn't all records. But it is really important to take time and smell the roses, when things are going good because in the life of a basketball player there are ups and downs. I couldn't be prouder of her."

Roehm said her father's teams all shot the three, calling him a "shot doctor" who had a knack for teaching the skill to young athletes. Roehm's teams have also specialized in the three.

Coach Roehm credits Keira for working on her skill.

"Keira gets in the gym on her own, just like all the great - Ella Stemmer, Kate Stemmer, Sophie Canen. All of those players got in the gym on their own. Keira gets in the gym more than anyone could possibly know," Roehm said. "It's after practice. It's in the mornings before school. Last year on Christmas she said 'let's go to the gym.'"

As a former sharpshooter, Coach Roehm recognizes a shooter on fire, like Keira is right now.

"It's exciting. She's on fire. She's hit five in the first two games. She's over 50 percent," Roehm said.

Saline 59 Stevenson 28

Saline improved to 2-0.

Freshman Halle Powell had another big game.

Here are the stats:

Keira Roehm 17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists

Halle Powell 15 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals.

Kadyn Maida had a terrific all around game.

Kadyn Maida 13 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 assists

Grace Roth's outside shooting has made an early impact.

Grace Roth 6 points

Myla Talladay 4 points, 2 steals, 3 blocks

Abby Zsenyuk 2 points

Megan Sweet 3 rebounds

