Video and Galleries from a Festive Holiday Night in Saline

Saturday night was the festive pinnacle in Saline's most merry weekend of 2024.

After an afternoon of shopping and sipping cocoa (Saline Main Street's Cocoa Crawl), downtown Saline hosted the annual holiday tree lighting, the Merry Mile, and the Saline Holiday Parade.

Below are the media:

First, is the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Saline Holiday Parde.

And here are photos from the annual parade.

Here's a video of the tree-lighting ceremony.

And don't forget the Merry Mile, the annual run down Michigan Avenue in support of the cross country program in the schools. Here are the photos.

