Santa Visits Saline's Old Fashion German Farm

Local families visited the Rentschler Farm Museum in Saline Sunday to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and learn about how a German-American family might have celebrated Christmas in the early 20th Century.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and Saline Area Historical Society volunteers and Madylin Marshall of the Miss Saline Court greeted guests in the barn, where many families were pictured in an old sleigh with Santa.

Madylin Marshall watches a youngster create a paper snowflake.

Marshall helped youngsters color and do crafts.

In the farmhouse, volunteers from the Saline High School National Honor Society helped guide visitors on tours.

Anika Sadek places an ornament of the Christmas tree in the parlor.

Anika Sadek, of the Saline NHS, was surprised to see a lot of German writing in the home.

"I learned a few things today about German heritage. I know some German because my mom is German," said Sadek, who greeted guests as they arrived in the parlor.

Kordula Sadek, her sister, greeted guests as they visited the dining room.

Cookies on the Rentschler Farm dining room table.

Kordula told visitors about popular German holiday treats like German bread, pfeffernusse and shortbread cookies. One of the things that surprised her was the colorful and decorative ribbon candy, which would be found in the dining room and also the parlor.

"I had no idea what ribbon candy was it's cool what a German Christmas was like," Sadek said.

Nora Stevenson greeted people in the kitchen, where she was practicing the making of pomanders. Pomanders are made by inserting whole cloves into oranges and other fruits to create fragrant decorations.

Mitten making for Saline Area Social Service

Historic society volunteer Robert Lane greets guests when the climb the stairs.

A manger scene was located on a table in the everyday parlor.

Scott Rentschler drops the needle on a Victrola record player.

Scott Rentschler's great-grandfather Emanuel bought the property, which has been farmed since 1825, in 1901. His father, Al, the youngest child in his family, was among the last Rentschlers to live in the farm. According to Scott, his father escaped a lot of the farm life his brothers grew up in. Still, on days like Sunday, Rentschler feels pride when he sees young families enjoy the farm.

"It's gratifying to see people still being able to enjoy this home, where a lot of work was done and where the family was raised," Rentschler said.

The Rentschler Farm Museum and the Saline History and Depot Museum are owned by the City of Saline and operated by the Saline Area Historical Society.

