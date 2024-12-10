BASKETBALL: Saline Girls Win 3rd Straight, On To SEC Schedule

SOUTH LYON - Saline defeated South Lyon East, 46-40, to improve to 3-0 on the young season.

Keira Roehm scored 14 points and three assists. Kadyn Maida scored 12 points and had two points and three asssists. Grace Roth scored nine points and had four rebounds. Halle Powell scored seven points and had six rebounds. Myla Talladay scored four points and had three rebounds and three blocks.

"I was proud of the way we battled through a physical game, especially down the stretch. Time and time again we pulled down key rebounds and dove on the floor for loose balls to gain extra possessions," coach Leigh Ann Roehm said.

Saline opens the SEC Red schedule Friday at Monroe.

"We learned a lot these first 3 games, now it’s time to get ready for conference play. It’s always battle in the SEC Red," Roehm said.

