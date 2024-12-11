Superintendent Laatsch Announces Retirement from Saline Area Schools

Steve Laatsch is retiring as Superintendent of Saline Area Schools on July 1.

Laatsch, superintendent for the last four years, has been with the district for 27 years.

"It's been a great run, yet I am ready to move on at the end conclusion of the school year and so I'm announcing my retirement effective July 1st, 2025," Laatsch told the Board of Education Tuesday evening. "I'm really proud of what we've accomplished in these 27 years."

Laatsch said it was important to notify the board now so it can start the search process. He said he wants a new superintendent will be on board by the spring "with the hope that I can help with a seamless transition."

Laatsch praised the students, staff and community.

"It's such an incredibly collaborative and supportive District and the environment where I really believe strongly that everybody understands the importance of educating the whole child," Laatsch said. "We want to keep moving forward so we are providing more equitable opportunities for our students."

Laatsch said he's hoping for a snowy winter so that "Snow Day Steve," can activate a few more times and give it one last go. That's how Laatsch is known on social media when students and parents check their feeds to see if schools will be closed due to the weather.

The board didn't have a strong reaction to Laatsch's announcements. Only Trustee Brad Gerbe had anything substantial to say. Gerbe told Laatsch he's known him for a long time and told hm he's a very good superintendent.

"I applaud you for serving our district so valiantly for 27 years," Gerbe said.

Gerbe said he wished Laatsch was staying on to complete his contract with the district, but he told Laatsch he's earned the right to retire.

"I'm glad you're seeing this school year through and I'm glad we get to realize your expertise. I know when you make decisions, you make them from a place of absolute caring about your staff, caring about students, caring about families in the school district," Gerbe said. "Thank you so much, Steve. And I hope our next superintendent can provide the experience and stability you have."

Laatsch replaced Scot Graden as superintendent, first in an interim role. Prior to that, he was assistant superintendent of instruction for more than 10 years. He came to the district in 1997 as technology instructor. He also taught sixth grade before becoming assistant principal at Heritage. He had been principal of Heritage for four years when Graden became superintendent and named Laatsch assistant superintendent.

More News from Saline