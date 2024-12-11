Athletic Department Review: Board Assigns More Work to Ad Hoc Committee

An ad hoc committee assigned to shape the review of the athletic department has more work to do.

An athletic department review was demanded by parents of students in Saline High School football program after an ineligible player played in three games, cost the team three victories and an SEC Red championship, and cost the player more opportunities to be seen by college scouts.

The Board of Education's ad hoc committee consists of President Michael McVey and Trustees Tim Austin and Lauren Gold. At Tuesday's board meeting, McVey updated the rest of the board about its progress.

McVey said the committee made phone calls with people in the business of reviewing athletic departments.

"We have a pretty strong sense of what a third-party review is," McVey said.

Whoever conducts the review would visit the district the district for 3-7 days and interview coaches, parents, players, administrative staff and perhaps put surveys in the field.

Here are areas of investigation:

Communication with families and students.

Coaching standards.

Keeping up with MHSAA rules and compliance.

Climate and culture.

Title 9 compliance.

Finances and fundraising.

Leadership, development and mentorship.

Coach and program assessment.

Management of end-of-year surveys.

Innovations and athletics, including Big Teams.

The process for recruiting and hiring Athletic Department staff.

The process for recruiting, hiring and evaluating and terminating coaching staff.

The process for incoming student-athletes.

The role of the Athletic Department in verifying residence and compliance with MHSAA rules.

McVey said interviews could be completed within 1-2 weeks and a report might generated within 2-3 weeks. The cost could be $6-10,000 plus expenses.

The result would be a high-level, readable report demonstrating strengths and weaknesses within the department and actionable suggestions for growth and improvement.

Gold said she thought the board would need to decide if it wanted to hire an out-of-state firm or an MHSAA-recommended independent contractor.

Trustee Jenny Miller asked where the funds would come from? Superintendent Steve Laatsch said they would come from the general fund.

Gold expressed some hesitation about making any decisions with the absence of Trustees Tim Austin and Jennifer Steben and it being the last meeting for Miller and Trustee Susan Estep.

Miller motioned to empower President McVey to reconvene or reappoint an ad hoc committee to present potential contracts for the board to consider in January. Miller said it was important to continue moving forward on the issue. Trustee Brad Gerbe supported the motion.

The motion was passed, 5-0.

More News from Saline