HOCKEY: Church Hat Trick Lifts Saline to 3rd Straight Win

Wyatt Church, recently moved from defense to forward to help the Hornets score goals, completed the hat trick as Saline defeated North Oakland, 7-3.

Church finished the game with three goals and two assists.

Brayden Ash, Brice Sattler (1-1-2), Christian Vitale (1-1-2) and Johnny Iadipaolo (1-1-2), and Antonio Giacalone (1-1-2) also scored for Saline. Cooper Dillon and Chris Thornell also had assists.

Brendan Warwinsky stopped 18 of 21 shots for the win in goal.

Saline has won three straight games and has won 6 of 8 games.

On Sunday, defenseman Brian Meier scored the overtime winner, from Andrew Winters and Giacalone, as Saline defeated Skyline, 1-0.

Warwinsky stop 15 shots for the shutout victory. Saline improved to 3-1 in a tight SEC Red.

