BASKETBALL: Saline Evens Record in SEC Red

Saline defeated Monroe, 43-20, in boys' varsity basketball at Saline High School Friday. The Hornets evened their SEC Red record at 1-1 and improved to 2-3 overall.

Freshman Brady Costigan led the Hornets with 12 points and sophomore Leo Sotiropoulos scored 10 for Saline. Coach Mike Marek said it was a "good bounce-back team win."

Saline visits Lincoln Tuesday.

