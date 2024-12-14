BASKETBALL: Saline Evens Record in SEC Red
Saline defeated Monroe, 43-20, in boys' varsity basketball at Saline High School Friday. The Hornets evened their SEC Red record at 1-1 and improved to 2-3 overall.
Freshman Brady Costigan led the Hornets with 12 points and sophomore Leo Sotiropoulos scored 10 for Saline. Coach Mike Marek said it was a "good bounce-back team win."
Saline visits Lincoln Tuesday.
More News from Saline
- BASKETBALL: Roehm Ties Saline Record for 3s in a Game Keira Roehm tied a Saline girls' basketball record for three-pointers, knocking down eight threes, as Saline defeated Monroe, 58-33.
- Stony Lake Brewing is Hosting Ypsi-based Musicians Timothy Monger and Brawny Lad this Saturday Stony Lake Brewing in Saline Hosts a Double bill of Ypsi-based Artists on Saturday Night