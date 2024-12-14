BASKETBALL: Roehm Ties Saline Record for 3s in a Game

Keira Roehm tied a Saline girls' basketball record for three-pointers, knocking down eight threes, as Saline defeated Monroe, 58-33.

Roehm needed just 11 attempts tie the record. She finished with 26 points.

Saline opened the SEC Red schedule with a victory and improved to 4-0 overall.

Roehm's 8 3s ties a record set by Ella Stemmer.

"Keira Roehm is absolutely unconscious right now," coach Leigh Ann Roehm said, noting that Keira made seven straight at one point. "More than that, she really shared the ball and created shots for others as the defense overplayed her."

Sharing the ball was a point of emphasis for the Hornets. Kadyn Maida had a season high 19-points.

"Kadyn Maida did it all tonight. She got out in transition, slashed to the rim, and played tough D. But, the way she is sharing the ball is so impressive. She demands respect in the paint on the drive and she is just making teams pay as she finds the open person as the defense collapses," Coach Roehm said.

Maida said after graduating so many seniors the Hornets have many new players in new roles and sharing the ball helps everyone get experience in their roles.

Maida finished with 19 points, six assists and four rebounds,

After one quarter, the game was tied at 13. Coach Roehm praised the work of freshman Halle Powell for helping the Hornets take control of the contest.

"Halle Powell was spectacular on defense tonight. Her effort was off the charts. It was her turning up her defensive intensity that sparked our run in the second quarter," Roehm said. "This was a great example of why scoring isn’t the end all be all. Tonight, Halle made winning plays. Make no mistake, she was special tonight."

Powell finished with two points, seven steals, three assists and a couple rebounds.

In just her second game back after recovering from a broken ankle, Ayla Stager made an important contribution.

"It was great to have Ayla Stager back tonight. After months in recovery, she brings such a presence defensively. She covers up our mistakes and really helps us on the glass," coach Roehm said. "And, with her length she showed how she can provide a matchup problem for teams. So happy to have Ayla back."

She finished with seven points, four rebounds and a couple of steals.

Myla Talladay scored two points, grabbed four rebounds and blocked three shots.

Abby Roth had two points and two rebounds for Saline.

The Hornets are home Tuesday to Lincoln.

