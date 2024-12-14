12-14-2024 10:29pm
FIRECALLS: 2024-12-14
Here are the calls for service we located for Dec. 14, 2024:
- 1:30 a.m. - Service call, Orchard Grove Village
- 7:38 a.m. - Commercial fire alarm, Hampton Inn
- 10:09 a.m. - Motor vehicle crash, in front of CVS
- 1:23 p.m. - Medical, Brecon Village
- 4:39 p.m. - Medical, 3500 block of Diuble Road.
- 6:30 p.m. - Medical, 2800 block of East Arbor Road.
- 7:11 p.m. - Low hanging wires, near Saline-Milan Road and Judd Road.
