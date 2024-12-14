Saline MI
12-14-2024 10:29pm

FIRECALLS: 2024-12-14

Here are the calls for service we located for Dec. 14, 2024:

  • 1:30 a.m. - Service call, Orchard Grove Village
  • 7:38 a.m. - Commercial fire alarm, Hampton Inn
  • 10:09 a.m. - Motor vehicle crash, in front of CVS
  • 1:23 p.m. - Medical, Brecon Village
  • 4:39 p.m. - Medical, 3500 block of Diuble Road.
  • 6:30 p.m. - Medical, 2800 block of East Arbor Road.
  • 7:11 p.m. - Low hanging wires, near Saline-Milan Road and Judd Road.
