Quilt Sunday Celebrated at Christ Our King Lutheran Church

The annual Quilt Sunday was recently celebrated at Christ Our King Lutheran Church, with over 120 handmade quilts decorating the sanctuary. The quilt ministry, which is led by Linda Olson and Debby Aho, meets monthly to assemble quilts that are distributed to various organizations around the city and the country. This year, the group made 200 full size quilts, along with lap quilts.

Each quilt takes over three hours to assemble, from cutting fabric squares to sewing and assembling pieces and tying. In recent months, quilts have been donated locally to Saline Social Services, House By The Side of the Road, and House N2 Home. Twenty quilts were also given to Mountain Rescue NC as part of A and H Landscaping’s Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

“It’s just an amazing feat of ministry,” said Pastor Joseph Polzin. “Talk about people who know the talents that God has given them. They put in the time that God has given them to bless so many people year in and year out.”

Each month, a group of volunteers meets at the church for quilt production, devotion, and lunch or snack together. The group relies on donations from church and community members to supply fabric and threads needed in the assembly. They also accept gift cards to Amazon and JoAnn’s to help purchase supplies.

Recently, the quilters were able to purchase a long arm machine with the help of Christ Our King’s Endowment Fund and matching gifts from a donor. This machine is expected to help increase the quilt production in the new year.

Team members traveled to Fisher House in VA Ann Arbor this week to donate quilts, with plans to also distribute quilts to Alpha House, Friends in Deed, Warming Centers of Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti, and The Safe House shelter for women.

Anyone interested in joining the group of volunteers is welcome to call the church office at 734-429-9200 or visit the Christ Our King website for more information. Inquiries can be sent via email to quiltministry@c-o-k.org.

