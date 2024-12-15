12-15-2024 11:44pm
FIRECALLS: 2024-12-15
Here are the Saline Area Fire Department calls for services we tracked on Dec. 15.
- 12:12 a.m. - Residential fire alarm, 3900 Pleasant Ridge Road
- 7:30 a.m. - Crash, Willis and Platt Road, vehicle in ditch
- 8:40 a.m. - Alarm, Hampton Inn
- 12:50 p.m. - Medical, Linden Square
- 3:21 p.m. - Medical, 400 Block of North Maple Road
- 7:26 p.m. - Medical, 104700 block of Rivers Edge
- 8:30 p.m. - Medical, Linden Square
More News from Saline
- Saline Area Senior Center Newsletter Available The Saline Area Senior Center newsletter for January and February has been delivered around town and can be found at the center front desk.
- Korean War Veteran John Alt Retired from AC Spark Plug John Edward Alt, age 95, formerly of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, with his family by his side.