FIRECALLS: 2024-12-15

Here are the Saline Area Fire Department calls for services we tracked on Dec. 15.

  • 12:12 a.m. - Residential fire alarm, 3900 Pleasant Ridge Road
  • 7:30 a.m. - Crash, Willis and Platt Road, vehicle in ditch
  • 8:40 a.m. - Alarm, Hampton Inn
  • 12:50 p.m. - Medical, Linden Square
  • 3:21 p.m. - Medical, 400 Block of North Maple Road
  • 7:26 p.m. -  Medical, 104700 block of Rivers Edge
  • 8:30 p.m. - Medical, Linden Square
