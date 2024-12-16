Saline MI
12-16-2024 1:33am

Saline Area Senior Center Newsletter Available

The Saline Area Senior Center newsletter for January and February has been delivered around town and can be found at the center front desk.

You can also download it by clicking here.

More News from Saline

File Attachment

Jan-Feb 2025 Final.pdf
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive