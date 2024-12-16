HOCKEY: Washtenaw United Drops Two Games

Washtenaw United lost two games in varsity girls hockey last week.

Against St. Mary, Washtenaw United couldn't stop Sydney Schafer, who scored four goals, and Porche Cariera, who had three goals and two assists in an 8-2 win.

Daphne Grant scored a goal and had an assist. Kayle Milligan scored. Luciana Sweeney had two assists.

Washtenaw United lost 4-2 to Mid-Michigan Alliance.

Scoring for Washtenaw United were Luciana Sweeney and Daphne Grant.

