HOCKEY: Sattler's 4-Point Night Helps Hornets Defeat Riverview Cabrini

Bryce Sattler scored two goals and had two assists as Saline defeated Riverview Cabrini 5-2 in varsity hockey played Saturday Teifer Arena in Trenton.

Sattler opened the scoring on a goal assisted by Antonio Giacalone and Jace Woodrel. Saline went up 2-0 on Brayden Ash's goal from Brian Meier and Jack Boyle.

Cabrini's Trevor Turkowski scored late in the first to get within one. Cabrini tied it early in the second on another goal by Turkowski.

Sattler scored what proved to be the winning goal a minute later on a goal from Wyatt Church and Giacalone.

In the third, Giacalone scored, from Woodrel and Sattler, and Meier scored, from Boyle and Sattler.

Eddie Robbins stopped 18 of 20 shots for the victory.

Saline plays Dexter at 7 p.m., Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Arena in Ann Arbor.

