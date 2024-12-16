12-17-2024 12:36am
FIRECALLS: 2024-12-16
The following are the Saline Area Fire Department calls for service we tracked on Dec. 16:
- 12:18 a.m. - Dispatched for subject passed out in a vehicle at McDonald's.
- 12:59 a.m. - Medical, Brecon Village.
- 2:05 a.m. - Lift assist, Linden Square.
- 6:20 a.m. - Possible vehicle fire at EHM, 440 W. Russell St.
- 9:16 a.m. - Medical, Orchard Grove, South Wagner
- 4:05 p.m. - Medical, Orchard Grove, South Wagner
- 5:09 p.m. - Motor Vehicle Crash, Ann Arbor Saline near Hedgegrow
