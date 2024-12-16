Saline MI
12-17-2024 12:36am

FIRECALLS: 2024-12-16

The following are the Saline Area Fire Department calls for service we tracked on Dec. 16:

  • 12:18 a.m. - Dispatched for subject passed out in a vehicle at McDonald's.
  • 12:59 a.m. - Medical, Brecon Village.
  • 2:05 a.m. - Lift assist, Linden Square.
  • 6:20 a.m. - Possible vehicle fire at EHM, 440 W. Russell St.
  • 9:16 a.m. - Medical, Orchard Grove, South Wagner
  • 4:05 p.m. -  Medical, Orchard Grove, South Wagner
  • 5:09 p.m. - Motor Vehicle Crash, Ann Arbor Saline near Hedgegrow
