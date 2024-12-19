City Council Approves Rec Center Rate Increases, Wants Attorney OK of Rules

Saline Rec Center members will pay more next year.

Membership fees will rise by three percent for City of Saline residents. Members who aren't city residents will pay an increase of six percent. The hikes are effective Jan. 1.

Customers who pay by credit card will pay a 2.65 percent fee and $0.25 per transaction.

The city-owned rec center claims 3,o00 members. Fees rose 8 percent in 2025 and six percent in 2023 and 2022.

The Rec Center expects to raise $23,oo0 more in revenue and the credit card change is expected to save $25,000.

The fee changes were approved by a 6-0 vote.

An individual resident pays $400 per year ($12-month contract). The cost is $62 a month without a contract.)

Council Wants Rules Approved by Attorney

City council has not yet approved the new Rec Center rules and policy handbook.

Councillor Janet Dillon said she wanted the city attorneys to review the rules. Mayor Brian Marl asked Dillon which rules warrant review by legal counsel. Dillon said she had concerns about a rule that allows the search of personal belongings.

Councillor Jack Ceo asked about a policy that specifies individuals use the locker room corresponding with gender identity. Councillor Jack Ceo said he might be cynical after a career in law enforcement, so he asked how the Rec Center might prevent people with nefarious intent from taking advantage the rule.

Parks and Rec Director Sunshine Lambert said staff monitor the Rec Center and are in contact with members and said anyone uncomfortable is free to use the family rest room.

The Saline Post has asked members of City Council and City Manager Colleen O'Toole for additional information.

Saline City Council approved rate increases without any information provided about the Rec Center budget or whether the Rec Center is running a deficit or not.

