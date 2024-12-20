BASKETBALL: Saline Battles Injuries, Edges Riverview, 31-30

Ayla Stager gave Saline the lead with less than 30 seconds to play and then Halle Powell made a great read and stole a pass with three seconds to play as Saline defeated host Riverview, 31-30.

Saline improved to 6-0.

Saline won without Kadyn Maida, injured against Lincoln. Myla Talladay got hurt and sat the remainder of the game. Grace Roth also battled through an injury. Stager, also coming off an injury, was in foul trouble much of the game.

Keira Roehm scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds.

"In a game where buckets were hard to come by, Keira stepped up and made plays when it mattered. I thought she did a great job of getting to the rim and taking what the defense gave her. While she made three 3s, most of her looks were at the rim. That was huge for us," Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said.

Grace Roth had three points and seven rebounds.

"Grace Roth had an inspired outing. I am pretty sure most people would have not played in that game with the ankle injury that she sustained in our last game. But Grace was tough as nails and never flinched. She made a huge 3 and was incredible on the glass through traffic, even with that ankle," Reohm said.

Megan Sweet led Saline with 10 rebounds.

"Megan Sweet was huge on the glass for us a both ends. She got us extra shots and pulled down rebounds to get stops all throughout the game," Roehm said.

Halle Powell scored four points and had six steals, four assists, and three rebounds. Stager had three points and seven rebounds. Myla Talladay scored 3 points and had 3 rebounds.

Roehm said the Hornets keep impressing her with how they are filling new roles and battle through injuries.

"As we head into the holiday season, I have so much gratitude to be their coach. They are incredible young women that make my life better daily. I give thanks for all of them," Roehm said.

On Tuesday Saline defeated Lincoln, 51-28.

Stats:

Keira Roehm 15 points, 8 assists, 4 steals, 3 rebounds

Halle Powell 14 points, 2 steals

Kadyn Maida 7 points, 3 steals, 3 assists

Grace Roth 3 points, 2 rebounds

Megan Sweet 3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists

Ava Nowatzke 3 points, 4 rebounds

Ayla Stager 2 points, 12 rebounds

Abby Roth 2 points 2 steals

Abby Zsenyuk 2 points, 2 rebounds

SMyla Talladay 7 rebounds, 5 blocks

