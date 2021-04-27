Platt Road Work in York Township Will Cause Some Delays

Starting Wednesday, April 28, the Washtenaw County Road Commission will begin shoulder work in preparation for resurfacing Platt Road between Judd and Willis roads in York Township.

The WCRC expects to begin milling the road surface later this week and hopes to pave next week.

Platt Road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions. WCRC encourages motorists, emergency services and others to use an alternate route.

The road improvements are expected to take approximately 10 days. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

The WCRC will return to this area in 2022 to pulverize and resurface Platt Road between the City of Milan limits and Willow Road.