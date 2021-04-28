Ruth Myers, 81, Mother of 2, Sang in the Choir and Taught Sunday School at St. John's Lutheran Church

Ruth Ellen Myers, 81, of Chelsea, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 with her family by her side.

Ruth was born November 17, 1939 to the late Clifford and Leona (Sweet) Sanderson. On July 19, 1958 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bridgewater she married Ralph C. Myers and he survives.

In addition to her husband, Ruth is survived by two sons, Brad (Audrey) Myers of Conifer, CO and Brian Myers of Chelsea. She is also survived by her granddaughter Sarah Myers of Denver, CO and sister Shirley Piehl of Ypsilanti, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Marion Barnes and brother Charles Sanderson.

Ruth graduated from Saline High School in 1957. During her lifetime, Ruth worked as a Bookkeeper at Klager Hatchery in Bridgewater, MI. She was a life member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bridgewater, MI, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school for over 50 years. She also held various offices in Ann Arbor West Camp of Gideons International Auxiliary for 35 years.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Rev. Drexel Morton officiating. A private burial will be held in the St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Ruth’s name may be made to Gideons International or to St. John’s Lutheran Church and envelopes will be available at the church. “God is Good – All the time”. To sign Ruth’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information or directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.