Celebration of Life for Linda Robison Scheduled for May 1

Linda Gale Robison, 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 24, 2021, after a long battle with COVID-19.

She was born on February 25, 1946 in Gadsden, AL, the daughter of George H. and Annie M. (DeMededicis) Long.

On September 16th she married the late Dale Robison of Saline. Linda is survived by her children, Garrett Roberts and Shana (Loren) Weber. Also surviving are her five grandchildren, Ashley (Rafferty) Richards, Aleyia (Desmond) Roberts, Stephanie (Josh) Senft, Samantha (Bailey) Weber, Erica (Patrick) Boggs, and three great-grandchildren, Lilly, Rachel, and Robin.

There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, May 1st, 2021 between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Due to current restrictions, capacity will be limited and masks and social distancing will be required. Cremation will follow. Burial will take place at a later date in Macon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to a charity of your choice. To leave a memory you have of Linda, to sign her guestbook, or for direction please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.