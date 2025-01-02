Saline Hosts Forum on Downtown Green Space

The City of Saline will host a public forum on downtown Green Space at 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 6 in the council chambers at Saline City Hall, 100 N. Harris St.

The purpose of the forum is to discuss Saline green spaces. The forum will give people a chance to ask questions about the vision for green space, share thoughts and feedback, and learn more about how it could enhance the community.

Language around the project continues to change. For months it was called a public space or gathering space. For months, the city had targeted the West Henry Street Parking Lot, which hosts events like the Farmers Market or Oktoberfest, as potential home for a gathering place. Now the city is considering a plan to join Tyler Kinley's private project behind Murphy's Crossing (Mac's, Carrigan Cafe, etc.) for a potential gathering place.

The city struck a committee to study the issue and have findings to council soon.

