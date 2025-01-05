Vietnam Veteran Leonard Burk, Husband and Father, Retired from General Motors

Leonard Oscar Burk, age 76, of Saline, Michigan went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 2, 2025. He was surrounded by loving family and friends after a brave struggle with Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

He was born May 16, 1948 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Oscar and Minnie (Glanvill) Burk.

Survivors include his loving 2nd wife Natalie (Klein) Burk of 19 years, sister Linda (Burk) Gulley of Luna Pier, MI, his children; Beverly (Burk) and Russell Kincaid of Saline and son David Leonard Burk of Chicago. His three Grandchildren will miss him dearly; Daniel, Nathan and Anna Kincaid of Saline.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Minnie (Glanvil) Burk, his beloved 1st wife of 34 years Judith Lynn (Stampflmeier) Burk, his brother Kenneth Burk, and his sister, Karen (Burk) Francis.

We honor Leonard for his service to our country as a Vietnam Veteran. He retired from General Motors after 35 years of loyal employment. Leonard loved his grandchildren more than words can express. He enjoyed fishing, boating, gardening and helping those in need. He stayed busy during retirement with traveling, working on home projects, and huge bonfires with family. For many years, he has faithfully served the Lord and been active in church.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Monday, January 6, 2025 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, January 7, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Keith Jackson will officiate. Military Honors will be provided under the auspices of the Veteran’s Honor Guard of Washtenaw County. Burial will take place at a later time in the Swanton Cemetery in Swanton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Fisher House Michigan, PO Box 130466 Ann Arbor, MI 48113, or to Alliance for the Great Lakes, 150 N. Michigan Ave. Ste 750 Chicago, IL 60601 US. To leave a memory you have of Leonard, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

