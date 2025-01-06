What to do in Saline - Monday, Jan 6 - Monday, Jan 13

Here's what's on the calendar this weekend.

Drums Alive - Mon Jan 6 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Jump start your Monday, as we tap into our inner rhythm and weave together the power of drumming, music, and movement. It's a wonderful opportunity to let loose, express yourself, and let go of stress. We provide the bucket, exercise ball, and drum sticks. You just bring a water bottle and energy. No class Jan 20 and Feb 17. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2864 [more details]

Zumba Gold - Mon Jan 6 11:15 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Zumba Gold is a special type of Zumba class where we take the traditional Zumba moves and slightly dial down the intensity. We'll introduce you to easy-to-follow choreography that focuses on enhancing your balance, coordination, and range of Motion. Laurel knows how to keep the energy high with her infectious music and positive vibes. No class Jan 20 or Feb 20. https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2839 [more details]

Ceramics with Jenn Lupton - Mon Jan 6 1:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Jenn provides all of the materials and takes the projects back to her home to fire in her kiln. Classes are held over two days. In the first class you will create your piece, then the following week you will glaze it. Deadline: Dec 30. Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra.https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2904 [more details]

Multimedia Art with Katherine Downie - Thu Jan 9 11:30 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Let your inner child free in this class as we explore multimedia. In the first two weeks, you will learn collaging and printmaking, then in the second half, you’ll add some printed designs using lino cut printing. Katherine will guide you through the entire process and will have examples for you, or feel free to bring your own ideas. This is the perfect time to explore different media to find something you enjoy. All materials included. Register at the front desk or online. Open to anyone 45+,… [more details]

Jean Wilson and Chris Brennet - Duet - Fri Jan 10 6:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

Join Jean & Chris at Carrigan for an evening of friends, singing,

music to bring in the warmth for your week. [more details]

Creatures of the Night - Fri Jan 10 7:00 pm

Creature Conservancy

Join us for this popular event for adults (Ages 18+) where you will see and learn about some of our nocturnal animals, such as: a kangaroo, sloth, Dumeril's boa, and more! Later, w… See more.Tickets here. [more details]

Free Monthly Sewing Classes Offered at JOANN in Ypsilanti - Sat Jan 11 1:00 pm

JOANN Fabric

VIKING® Sewing Gallery Launches New Classes at the Ypsilanti JOANN storeFree Monthly Open Houses Will Begin in January, Alongside New-Owner and Continued-Education ClassesNashville, Tenn. - 3 January 2025 - SVP Worldwide—parent company of leading sewing brand HUSQVARNA® VIKING®—today announced the launch of new VIKING® Sewing Gallery (VSG) classes to be offered at VSG stores within select JOANN locations, including the Ypsilanti location. A free-of-charge Open House event will be held monthly,… [more details]

Troop 416 Pinewood Derby Workshop - Sun Jan 12 8:00 am

American Legion Post 322

Troop 416's annual Pinewood Derby build workshop is coming up! 8am-6pm on Sunday 1/12 at the Saline American Legion Hall. Bring your pinewood car kit and go from block of wood to ready-to-race car in just a few hours. Scouts and Scouters of Troop 416 will be on hand to help you design your car, navigate the tools, and create your Derby racer!

If you have any questions, please contact Scoutmaster Josh Fraley at joshandboys@gmail.com [more details]

