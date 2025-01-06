BASKETBALL: Coaches Rankings Put Saline at 7 in D1

The unbeaten Saline varsity girls basketball team is ranked seventh in MHSAA Division 1 by the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan.

Saline is 9-0.

Only teams coached by BCAM members are including in the rankings. Six teams were left off the rankings in the four divisions due to not being members.

This year Saline plays in an all-SEC Red District 15 with host Pioneer and Huron, Skyline and Dexter.

The district winner will advance to the Region 4 tournament at Howell.

There are no other ranked teams in Saline's district. A regional tournament could also feature Hartland, ranked sixth, and Belleville, ranked first.

In Division 2, Chelsea is ranked fourth.

