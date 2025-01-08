BASKETBALL: Confident Costigan Already Impressing as a Freshman

So many young unknowns on this year's Saline varsity basketball team have impressed.

By necessity.

Pressed into action as a freshman, Brady Costigan has met and exceeded all expectations Except his own.

When asked if, as an eighth grader, he imagined he'd contribute to the varsity team the way he has, Costigan gives a sharp one-word answer.

"Yeah."

Tuesday night against Adrian, as Saline fell 59-45, the 6'3 Costigan scored 12 points to tie Chris Cotuna for the team lad. He also guarded senior Stevie Elam, who'll play at Milwaukee next year, and kept him below his season average.

Costigan is confident in his skills and work ethic. Unsurprisingly, he has high expectations for himself.

"My aspiration is definitely to play D1 basketball," Costigan said.

Coach Mike Marek said you must possess confidence if you're a kid in Costigan's shoes.

"You have to have 'swag,' as the kids call it, to come in here as a freshman and play," Marek said.

In Costigan, Marek sees a wing that can slash and attack and who is one of Saline's best defensive players.

"He often gets the defensive assignment - the guy we want to shut down," Marek said. "He can attack the basket, drive and finish. He's been doing that more and more. We need that offense."

Like fellow freshman Noah Kronberg, he's been vital to the team this season.

"He's playing well beyond his years as a freshman," Marek said.

Costigan's confidence on the court fueling his improvement. Early in the season, we noticed more involvement early in games, but less later in games.

Tuesday, Costigan was close to relentless taking it to the hoop - which led to his career-high 12 points.

"I kept attacking and kept my head up even though I missed a few," Costigan said. "Just getting to the rim, creating contact and putting the pressure on them."

Don't mistake the confidence for cockiness. Costigan understands what he's been tasked with - starting as a freshman - is anything but easy.

" I expected a challenge and it's been a challenge playing bigger, stronger, faster people. It's been hard and I've had to adapt," Costigan said. "But I'd say I'm doing pretty well adapting and getting use to the size difference."

Marek, Costigan and the Hornets know that all of today's battles will strengthen the team in the future - even if they're concentrating on the now.

"We've got young boys playing against young men," Marek said. "That's going to change. Eventually, we're going to be the bigger, stronger and more physical team. They're going to have 45-50 games under their belts when they're juniors and seniors."

School athletics are a place for learning after all. And Costigan said freshman year lessons will pay off.

"I think this season is a learning experience for us. We're all going to grow, get better. We're all going to get bigger, stronger and faster," Costigan said. "I think we'll have a state championship coming in the next two or three years."

