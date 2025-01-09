DTE Map Shows Infrastructure Improvements, Future Projects
A new map on the DTE Energy website shows future and completed infrastructure projects.
The map shows one planned project taking place between Jan. 13 and March 21. DTE plans multiple power improvements in northwestern Pittsfield Township.
2024's work in the area includes work in the core of the city, work in the industrial park, an upgrade in southeast Lodi Township and northwest City of Saline and work in Pittsfield Township in neighborhoods around the high school.
