What to do in Saline This Weekend

5 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jan 10 - Sunday, Jan 12

FEATURED EVENTS

Cousins Maine Lobster at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri Jan 10 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Nationally known and locally owned, we’re bringing Maine lobster to your neighborhood! [more details]

Other Events

Jean Wilson and Chris Brennet - Duet - Fri Jan 10 6:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

Join Jean & Chris at Carrigan for an evening of friends, singing,

music to bring in the warmth for your week. [more details]

Creatures of the Night - Fri Jan 10 7:00 pm

Creature Conservancy

Join us for this popular event for adults (Ages 18+) where you will see and learn about some of our nocturnal animals, such as: a kangaroo, sloth, Dumeril's boa, and more! Later, w… See more.Tickets here. [more details]

Free Monthly Sewing Classes Offered at JOANN in Ypsilanti - Sat Jan 11 1:00 pm

JOANN Fabric

VIKING® Sewing Gallery Launches New Classes at the Ypsilanti JOANN storeFree Monthly Open Houses Will Begin in January, Alongside New-Owner and Continued-Education ClassesNashville, Tenn. - 3 January 2025 - SVP Worldwide—parent company of leading sewing brand HUSQVARNA® VIKING®—today announced the launch of new VIKING® Sewing Gallery (VSG) classes to be offered at VSG stores within select JOANN locations, including the Ypsilanti location. A free-of-charge Open House event will be held monthly,… [more details]

Troop 416 Pinewood Derby Workshop - Sun Jan 12 8:00 am

American Legion Post 322

Troop 416's annual Pinewood Derby build workshop is coming up! 8am-6pm on Sunday 1/12 at the Saline American Legion Hall. Bring your pinewood car kit and go from block of wood to ready-to-race car in just a few hours. Scouts and Scouters of Troop 416 will be on hand to help you design your car, navigate the tools, and create your Derby racer!

If you have any questions, please contact Scoutmaster Josh Fraley at joshandboys@gmail.com [more details]

