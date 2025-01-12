For Susan Hagood, Nurse and Sorority House Manager, Nothing Came Before Famly

Susan Kay Hagood of Dundee, MI, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2025 with her family by her side.

Sue was born February 24, 1944, three minutes after her twin sister Sandy, to the late Eugene and Vera (Beck) Palmer.

On June 28, 1962 Sue married James Phillip “Phil” Hagood, Sr. She is survived by her four sons, Matthew (Teresa) Hagood, James P. (Roslyn) Hagood Jr., Robert (Tracey Brown) Hagood, Steven (Jennifer) Hagood and her brother Michael (Cathy) Palmer. As well, she is survived by 16 grandkids and 11 great-grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Phil, sister Sandy (Don) Richards and grandson Nickolas Hagood.

Sue graduated from the Washtenaw Community College nursing program and worked as a nurse. She also spent many years working as a House Director at various sororities on the U of M campus, where she enjoyed being around the girls, having lived most of her adult life in a house full of boys.

Born and raised in Ypsilanti, Sue and Phil moved to Saline in the early sixties to raise their family. She had a life-long love of reading books. Sue also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and macrame. Recently, she enjoyed her weekly euchre game with her friends. But nothing came before her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are welcome from 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Memorial Service celebrating Susan’s life will then be held at 6:00 P.M. In accordance with Susan’s wishes, cremation will occur, and her cremated remains will be laid to rest in the Springtime at Oakwood Cemetery, Saline.Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in her honor is asked to please consider Arbor Hospice or The American Lung Association. To leave a favorite memory you have of Susan, to sign her guestbook, or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

