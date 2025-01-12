BASKETBALL: Dexter Gets the Better of Saline in First SEC Red Showdown

Won-loss records aside, Saline was 8-0 and Dexter was 5-4, just about everyone in attendance at Friday's game between the Hornets and Dreadnaughts knew the game had SEC Red conference implications.

Dexter, playing on home court, served a drubbing, winning 55-30.

Dexter and Bedford are now tied atop the conference at 3-0. Saline is second at 2-1.

Saline started strong every quarter - but Dexter finished stronger.

In the first quarter, Saline opened with baskets by Kadyn Maida and Keira Roehm but Dexter answered with a 10-o run. Saline scored to get within four, but Dexter put up the next seven points. Dexter's pressure limited Saline's three-point game and also disrupted the usually patient passing game, forcing turnovers. Dexter led 17-8 after a quarter.

Saline got the hot start they wanted in the second quarter.

Ayla Stager got things started by putting back the rebound of her own shot.

Then Keira Roehm hit a three.

Saline was within 4, down 17-13. Dexter and Maida traded baskets and Saline was down 19-15

But again, the Dreadnaughts finished strong, scoring the next 8. Dexter led 27-15 at halftime.

The pattern continued in the third quarter.

Stager put back a rebound as Saline struck first.

Then Halle Powell made a layup to make it 27-19. Saline never got any closer.

Dexter had put up nine straight points by the time Saline scored again, on a strong drive by Roehm. Saline was down 37-21 after three.

Maida hit a free throw to open the scoring in the fourth. Roehm, rushed from three-point territory all game, began driving the lane and absorbing fouls. She went 5-of-6 from the stripe in the fourth.

Abby Roth hit the only field goal, a three-pointer, for Saline in the fourth.

Roehm was disappointed with the loss, but she doesn't doubt her squad.

"This was a tough loss. No doubt about it. It was a night that the ball wasn't falling and our opponent shot great. But I choose this team. I bet on this group of athletes every day of the week and twice on Sunday," Roehm said. "I want to compete with the women in our locker room. We aren't going to spend any time worrying about this one. We are going to learn, get better and bounce back."

Saline is home twice next week - Tuesday to Pioneer and Friday to Bedford. Saline and Dexter have a rematch at Saline on Feb. 7.

