BASKETBALL: Dexter Defeats Saline, 44-37
Dexter defeated Saline, 44-37, in a varsity boys basketball contest at Saline High School Friday.
Coach Mike Marek said it was a defensive battle and a hard-fought game.
"I'm proud of our effort," Marked said.
Chris Cotuna scored 11. Brady Costigan scored four. Leo Sotiropoulos, Gabe Iadipaolo and Brock Calder each had two points.
Saline falls to 4-7 overall and 1-3 in the SEC Red.
Saline visits Pioneer Tuesday.
