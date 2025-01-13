Man Who Shot at Saline Police Department Held on $250,000 Bond
The Manchester man who fired shots in the Saline Police Department parking lot on Dec. 29, was arraigned Dec. 30. on two charges and sits in jail with a $250,000 bond.
Benjamin Beck, 40, was arraigned on charges of discharging a firearm at a building and carrying a concealed weapon in front of Magistrate Elisha Fink in 14A District Court on Dec. 3o. Beck stood mute to the charges.
At Jan. 9 probable cause conference, Judge Cedric Simpson upheld the $250,000 bond.
The case was assigned to Washtenaw Trial Court Judge Carol Kuhnke.
Washtenaw district court records show another probable cause conference at 9 a.m.
