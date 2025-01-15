AG Nessel Warns Consumers of Price Gouging Tied to Detroit Auto Show

LANSING – As hundreds of thousands attend the Detroit Auto Show, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding consumers to be aware of potential price gouging tied to the event.

Michigan law prohibits retailers from charging prices that are “grossly in excess” of what others are charging for the same thing. However, a general rise in prices does not automatically equal price gouging. Hotels and parking structures often adjust rates for high-demand events like the Detroit Auto Show. Nessel encourages consumers to shop around and compare rates and other expenses in advance to secure the best rate.

“While some higher prices during the Detroit Auto Show are to be expected, the excitement of seeing an array of cars and entertainment should not come with unfair costs to consumers,” Nessel. “I encourage all attendees to do their homework and compare prices before heading down to the event or booking a hotel, and to report suspicions of price gouging to my office.”

The Detroit Auto Show takes place until January 20 at Huntington Place in Detroit. Consumers who believe they have been charged a grossly excessive price are urged to file a complaint directly with the Consumer Protection Team.

Consumer Protection Team

P.O. Box 30213

Lansing, MI

48909 517-335-7599

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll-free: 877-765-8388

