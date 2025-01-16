Unemployment Benefits Tax Statements for 2024 Now Available in MiWAM

It’s time to start thinking about filing tax returns. If you collected unemployment benefits in 2024, your year-end tax statement is available online.

Claimants can now go into their Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) accounts to view and download their individual 1099-G tax statement, also known as “Certain Government Payments” form. Anyone who requested a paper copy of the statement to be mailed to them should expect to have it delivered by the postal service before the end of January.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) is generating more than 261,000 tax statements for 2024.

It’s easy to view your tax statement online. Follow these 4 steps:

Log into MiWAM.

Click on the "I Want To" heading.

Click on the "1099-G" link.

Click on the 1099-G letter for the 2024 tax year and save a copy for your records.

The statement shows the total amount of benefits that were paid and how much was withheld for state and federal taxes.

Three things to keep in mind about information on your 1099-G:

If you notice the total benefit amount listed on the form is higher than what was actually received, it may be due to automatic deductions, such as to repay an overpayment or to fulfill court-ordered payments.

If you believe your 1099-G is incorrect, request a revised statement by downloading and submitting a Request to Correct Form 1099-G.

If you received a tax form but did not receive unemployment benefits in 2024, you could be a victim of identity theft. If this is the case, fill out and submit a Statement of Identity Theft.

For more information, visit UIA's Your 1099-G Tax Form webpage.

More News from Saline