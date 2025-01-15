1-15-2025 10:35pm
Saline Firefighters Put Out Small Attic Fire
Saline Firefighters extinguished a small fire at a home in York Township Wednesday.
At 7:22, Metro Dispatch sent firefighters to a home on the 1100 block of Landsend Land. Firefighters found nothing showing on arrival but discovered a small fire in the attic.
Milan firefighters, who responded with a tanker for aid, were soon sent home.
The blaze was extinguished. Saline Firefighters left the seen around 8:30 p.m.
More News from Saline
- SWIM & DIVE: Saline Takes SEC Dual Meet Saline marked its home opener by winning an SEC meet against Bedford and Pinckney.
- Thomas Ziembovic, Husband and Father, was a Teamsters Leader and Business Agent A celebration of life gathering will be held at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline on Saturday, January 25th from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 PM