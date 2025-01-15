Saline Firefighters Put Out Small Attic Fire

Saline Firefighters extinguished a small fire at a home in York Township Wednesday.

At 7:22, Metro Dispatch sent firefighters to a home on the 1100 block of Landsend Land. Firefighters found nothing showing on arrival but discovered a small fire in the attic.

Milan firefighters, who responded with a tanker for aid, were soon sent home.

The blaze was extinguished. Saline Firefighters left the seen around 8:30 p.m.

