SWIM & DIVE: Saline Takes SEC Dual Meet

Saline marked its home opener by winning an SEC meet against Bedford and Pinckney.

Saline beat Bedford, 147-38, and defeated Pinckey, 147-35.

Ty Lauritzen and Isaac Adanin were double winners. Diego Valdez would have been a double winner, but he was disqualified in the 200 IM for swimming in the wrong lane.

The meet opened with Jonah Bentley, Adann, Will Loveland and Braylen May winning the 200-yard medley relay.

Nathanyel Sarment led the 1-2-3 Hornet finish in the 200-yard freestyle. Sarment swam the even in 1:48.77 - good for his state cut. Jack Mallon (152.03) and Marcus Stanish finished second and third.

Ty Lauritzen won the 200-yard IM in 2:09.10. Elija Zaksek was second.

Adanin's first individual victory came in the 50-yard free, which he swam in 22:37. Connor Lauritzen was second and Thomas Gunnerson was third.

Carter Mitton on the diving event with a score of 241.3. Joseph Rosales was second with 230.15. Darnell Donovan was fourth.

Will Loveland won the butterfly 55.91, leading another 1-2-3 Hornet finish. Mallon was second in 56.05 and Jason Oyemba was third.

Braylen May won the 100-yard freestyle in 49.63 to earn his state cut. Connor Lauritzen and Bentley finished second and third.

Adanin had already won the shortest race. In event 8, he swam the longest event, the 500-yard freestyle, winning and getting his state cut in 4:36.64. Thomas Gunnerson was second in 5:01.24. Cooper Jansma was fourth.

The team of May, Mallon, Oyemba and Loveland won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:33.18.

Ty Lauritzen's second win came in the 100-yard backstroke. He swam the event in 54.72 - earning his state cut. Bentley was third and Sarment was fourth.

Valdes swam the 100-yard breaststroke n 59.64 to win and get his state cut. Stanish was second and Zaksek was third.

Adanin, Connor Lauritzen, May and Sarment won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:21.25 to beat the state cut by more than three seconds. Loveland, Gunnerson, Oyemba and Jansma finished second.

