FFA's Farm Toy Show Happens Jan. 25

The Saline FFA and Alumni host the 30th Annual Farm Toy Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25 at Liberty School, 7265 N. Ann Arbor St.

The Farm Toy Show happens in the gym.

The event features vendors selling antiques, collectibles, and more

There's a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Michigan Pedal Pullers have a pedal tractor pull at 11 a.m.

The cost is $5 for adults. Children 6-12 enter for $2. Children 5 and under have free admission.

Proceeds benefit the Saline High School FFA Chapter.

More News from Saline