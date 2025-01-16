1-16-2025 1:50pm
FFA's Farm Toy Show Happens Jan. 25
The Saline FFA and Alumni host the 30th Annual Farm Toy Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25 at Liberty School, 7265 N. Ann Arbor St.
The Farm Toy Show happens in the gym.
The event features vendors selling antiques, collectibles, and more
There's a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The Michigan Pedal Pullers have a pedal tractor pull at 11 a.m.
The cost is $5 for adults. Children 6-12 enter for $2. Children 5 and under have free admission.
Proceeds benefit the Saline High School FFA Chapter.
