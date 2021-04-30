Thomas Needham of Saline earns degree at Alma College

The Alma College Registrar's Office is pleased to announce the following students have completed the requirements for their respective degrees during 2020. Several students also earned graduation honors, awarded in three levels, recognizing outstanding academic achievement.

The highest honor, summa cum laude, is given to students who have achieved a 3.8 grade point average (GPA); magna cum laude honors are awarded to students who have achieved a 3.6 GPA, and cum laude honors require an achievement of 3.4 GPA. In addition to graduate honors.

Thomas Needham of Saline, MI received a Bachelor of Science degree in integrative physiology and health science.

